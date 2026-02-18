3 Anantapur District Rural Students Excel In JEE

ANANTAPUR: Vadaanya Foundation founder Ashok Padapati said many rural students have excelled in the JEE Main 2026 Session-1 this year.

In particular, he mentioned three students Jugesh Kumar with 99.98, Tulasi Karthik with 99.84 and Yeswanth Kumar with 99.78 percentile in JEE. The trio had studied in government schools up to 10th class in Satyasai district. They had subsequently been trained by Vadaanya Foundation.

Ashok Padapati mentioned that around 13 lakh students appeared for JEE Main Session-1 this year. In such a large competition, good scores by students of government schools with a rural background are truly encouraging.

He said their performance is a morale booster for students of government schools belonging to economically weaker sections who, with right support and continuous effort, can achieve top results.

Vadaanya Foundation has thanked all volunteers and donors for their continued support.