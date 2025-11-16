29 Tribal Welfare School Students Fall Ill After Meal in ASR District

Visakhapatnam: Twenty-nine students of the Tribal Welfare Ashram School in Jarrela village, G.K. Veedhi mandal, Alluri Sitarama Raju district, fell ill after consuming food on Wednesday night. According to district medical and health officer Dr D. Krishnamurthy Nayak, the students were served mashed potatoes, with 30 of them having the dish mixed with curd. Soon after the meal, 29 students developed severe symptoms and required urgent medical attention.

School staff acted swiftly, shifted the affected children to the nearby Primary Health Centre and later to the hospital, where they received treatment. The school, which accommodates 210 students in its hostels, was visited by local authorities, including Chintapalli ATDWVO Jaya Nagalakshmi, who collected details about the incident.

D. Krishnamurthy Nayak told Deccan Chronicle, “All 29 students are now safe. The inquiry revealed poor kitchen sanitation standards, and officials have been instructed to ensure strict hygiene measures to prevent recurrence. Authorities have assured that corrective measures will be taken immediately to improve kitchen conditions and safeguard students' health.”