29 Bikes Seized During Cordon And Search Op

Nellore: With a focused aim to uphold law and order, curb criminal activity and suppress anti-social elements, the Prakasam district police launched a cordon and search operation at Prajnapuri Colony under Kurichedu police station limits on Monday morning. During the operation, 29 two-wheelers without proper documents were seized by the police.

Following the directions of district level police authorities, police teams from Tripurantakam circle conducted detailed inspections in the area.

The operation included thorough checks of suspected individuals' houses, past offenders, village outskirts, important junctions and shops, all aided by drone surveillance to ensure comprehensive coverage.

Police officials called on the public to extend full cooperation, urging citizens to immediately report any suspicious activities or individuals in their neighborhoods. Reports can be made to local police or via Dial 112/100. Tripurantakam CI Assan, Kurichedu SI M. Shiva, Donakonda SI Thyagaraju, and Tripurantakam SI Shiva Basavaraju, along with supporting staff took part in the operation.