28,983 Students to Appear For SSC Exams in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: The Visakhapatnam district administration has finalised arrangements for the upcoming Class X (SSC) annual examinations, with 28,983 students set to appear across 133 centres.

District educational officer Prem Kumar said on Saturday that the examinations will begin on March 16 and conclude on April 1. The exams will be conducted daily from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm, except for the Physical Science and Natural Science papers, scheduled for March 25 and 28, which will be held from 9.30 am to 11.30 am.

Students will be allowed entry into examination centres from 9.00 am, but those arriving after 10.00 am will not be permitted inside.

Prem Kumar said the candidates include 15,292 boys and 13,691 girls from 456 schools across the district. Each of the 133 centres will be supervised by a chief superintendent and a departmental officer, supported by 1,634 invigilators, including 20 per cent private school teachers.

To enhance monitoring, CCTV cameras have been installed at eight sensitive centres.

The government has also extended free travel in RTC buses for students, who can avail the service by presenting their hall tickets. The hall tickets can be downloaded online through the ‘WhatsApp Governance Mana Mitra’ app or the ‘LEAP’ app using the PEN number, without the need for an official’s signature.

The district educational officer said essential facilities such as drinking water, electricity and furniture have been arranged at all centres. Police security and Health Department personnel will also be deployed to ensure safety and provide medical assistance.

Additionally, 260 scribes have been arranged to assist students with special needs.