28,122 MT of Paddy Procured in Nellore; Rs 60.36 Crore Credited to Farmers

Tirupati: A total of 28,122 metric tonnes of paddy has been procured so far through the procurement centres set up in Nellore district, according to joint collector Kollabatula Karthik. In a statement, he informed that 3,306 metric tonnes of paddy were purchased on Friday alone.

He said that payments to farmers were being processed within 24 to 48 hours as per the minimum support price (MSP) announced by the government. So far, Rs 60.36 crore has been credited to farmers’ accounts.

The joint collector urged farmers not to sell their produce to middlemen at lower prices. He warned that selling to intermediaries could result in delayed payments, whereas government procurement ensured timely payment within two days. He advised all farmers to make use of the government procurement centres to receive the MSP and benefit from the initiative.