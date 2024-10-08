₹2,800 Cr Development Plan for Orvakal Industrial Hub

Kurnool:Industries minister TG Bharat has announced plans to develop the Orvakal Industrial Hub at an estimated cost of Rs 2,800 crore.

The Ovakkal industrial centre is a key driver of the district’s growth, he said at the Swarnandhra @2047 District Vision Plan (2024-29) meeting on Monday. He outlined a vision focused on short, medium and long-term development goals for the industrial hub.

The minister advised officials to collaborate closely with public representatives to ensure successful implementation of the district's growth plan.

District collector Ranjit Basha said the Swarnandhra 2047 vision plan aimed at achieving an annual growth rate of 15 per cent over the next five years.

At the meeting, local legislators raised key issues affecting their constituencies. Panyam MLA Gowrucharitha Reddy sought water release from the Gorakallu reservoir to address the drinking water shortages in 16 wards of Kurnool city.

Adoni MLA Parthasarathy expressed concern over the trend of hospitals under the Aarogya Sri scheme charging fees from patients and sought an end to this practice.

Yemmiganur MLA Jaya Nageshwar Reddy pleaded for development of the RDS Right Canal, the Gajuladinne reservoir and the water grid to improve drinking water access for his constituency. Alur MLA Virupakshi sought completion of the Vedavati project and HNSS repairs, while Mantralayam MLA Balanagi Reddy pleaded for repairs to motors at the Guru Raghavendra project.

In-charge district revenue officer Chiranjeevi, chief planning officer Hima Prabhakar Raju and senior district officials participated in the meeting.