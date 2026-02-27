₹2.52 Crore Cash Seized During Vehicle Checking in Kadapa District

KADAPA: Police seized unaccounted cash amounting to ₹2.52 crore during vehicle inspections conducted at Erraguntla in Kadapa district on Thursday.

According to police, teams intercepted a car travelling from Muddanur to Erraguntla during routine vehicle checks. During inspection, the officers found large quantity of cash in ₹500 denomination currency notes totalling ₹2.52 crore packed inside the vehicle.

The two occupants of the car belonging to Gopavaram village in Proddatur mandal were taken into custody for questioning. Police said the duo claimed to be assistants of a gold trader, Meeravali, from Proddatur. They reportedly told the police that they had delivered gold ornaments to a person identified as Shankar Narayana in Guntakal and were returning with the cash collected from the transaction.

However, the occupants failed to produce any valid bills or documents supporting the cash movement, raising suspicion among the authorities. Following this, the Erraguntla police seized the entire amount and initiated further inquiry.

Erraguntla circle inspector Vishwanath Reddy said an investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the money and verify whether the transaction was legitimate or involved any violations of financial regulations. Further action will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation, police added.