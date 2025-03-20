250 Constables Transferred After TD activist's Murder

Anantapur: More than 250 constables from various police stations were suddenly transferred.

The move follows the recent murder of TD activist Ramakrishna from Krishnapuram in Punganur mandal, Chittoor district, allegedly orchestrated by Reddappa Reddy, Venkataramana, and other close aides of former minister Peddi Reddy Ramachandra Reddy. Chittoor SP Manikanta revealed that the murder was politically motivated.

Reddappa Reddy had planned to eliminate both Ramakrishna and his son Suresh. While Suresh managed to escape the sickle attack, Ramakrishna was hacked to death. Meanwhile, a few weeks ago, Ramakrishna’s wife also sustained injuries in an attack while the family was celebrating Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s birthday in the village.

In light of alleged lapses in local policing, sources said the Anantapur range DIG directed Chittoor SP to implement necessary measures, including the reassignment of long-standing personnel, to prevent further incidents in villages and mandals. Following this, SP Manikanta reportedly transferred approximately 250 constables on Tuesday. However, officers with spouses in the force were exempted from relocation, and the transferred personnel were reassigned to different police stations within the district.