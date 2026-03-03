25 Firecracker Units Sealed In East Godavari

Kakinada: Officials have sealed as many as 25 fire cracker units in the district in the aftermath of the cracker blast at Vetlapalem in this district.

West Godavari district collector Nagarani has instructed the officials and the cracker unit owners not to allow the sale of their stocks of crackers in the district except for the traditional Diwali festival.

“The people are suffering from many diseases due to noise and air pollution caused by bursting of fire crackers. This is affecting the health of the elderly, patients and young children, in particular,” she said.

She warned that strict action would be taken if firecrackers were burst anywhere in the district.