25 crore poor came out of poverty, claims BJP

Kakinada: The state executive body meeting of the BJP has claimed that more than 25 crore people were uplifted from poverty and the quality of their lives has improved under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The meeting also claimed that 5 crore people were benefited under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, 30 crore people were brought under the Suraksha Bima Yojana and 45 crore under the MUDRA Yojana.

The first state executive body meeting after formation of the TD-led alliance government was held in Rajamahendravaram on Monday, under the chairmanship of party chief Daggubati Purandeswari.

The meeting felicitated the elected MPs and MLAs like Purandeswari (Rajamahendravaram MP), C.M. Ramesh (Anakapalli MP), B. Srinivasa Varma (Narsapuram MP), health minister Y. Satya Kumar, Anaparthi legislator Ramakrishna Reddy, Y.S. Chowdary, Kamineni Srinivas, P. Vishnu Kumar Raju, C. Adinarayana Reddy, P.V. Partha Saradhi, N. Eswara Rao and others.

The meeting passed a resolution hailing Narendra Modi for taking charge as Prime Minister for the third consecutive term and retaining power for the NDA. It passed another resolution thanking the people of AP for the victory of all the alliance candidates.

Purandeswari said the central government was implementing welfare schemes on one side and simultaneously giving importance to national development.

Union information minister L. Murugan said the Congress did not have a right to speak about the Indian Constitution as it had not respected the Constitution during its rule. Union steel minister Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma also spoke.

BJP’s national general secretary Arun Singh lashed out at the India alliance and the Congress party. He said the Congress party could not win even a single seat in many states.

Health minister Satya Kumar Yadav said a section of the media was campaigning against the BJP. He said the Polavaram project would be completed within two years. “The BJP backs Amaravati as the state capital. BRS president K. Chandrashekara Rao had brought about a division between the people of the two states and he was the reason for all the problems of AP,” he said.