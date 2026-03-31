25 APSPDCL Staff Face Action Over Negligence, Irregularities

TIRUPATI: The Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL) has taken disciplinary action against 25 officials and staff over alleged negligence, irregularities and corruption.

The action follows lapses in recording HT service readings, unauthorised execution of works and corruption allegations across various circles. Chairman and Managing Director Shivashankar Lotheti said strict action would continue to ensure accountability.

In the Tirupati circle, Deputy Executive Engineer G. Saishankar and Assistant Executive Engineer G. Viswanadham were penalised with stoppage of two increments each for unauthorised works. In a separate case of unauthorised line shifting, action was taken against several officials, including EE K. Srinivasa Murthy and Dy. EE C. Chinnappa.

Show-cause notices were issued to four staff members, including Dy. EE C. Vijaya Venkatesh, in connection with corruption allegations.

In the Kurnool circle, Senior Accounts Officer J. Chinnaraghavulu was denied promotion for six months, while three others faced withholding of increments. An Assistant Accounts Officer was issued a notice over negligence.

In Kadapa, four staff members were issued notices over unauthorised line shifting. In the Sathya Sai circle, one official was penalised with stoppage of an increment, while another was asked to explain lapses.

In the Anantapur circle, a Junior Engineer was suspended for irregularities in sanctioning agricultural services, and a Dy. EE was issued a show-cause notice. In Chittoor, an Assistant Lineman was suspended for unauthorised works.

Officials said further action will be taken based on inquiries.