2,400 Jobless Youths Died by Suicide Under Jagan’s Rule: SEEDAP

Vijayawada: Deepak Reddy, chairman of the Society for Employment Generation and Enterprise Development of Andhra Pradesh (SEEDAP), launched a scathing attack on former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, holding him directly accountable for the struggles of unemployed youth in the state. He alleged that during Jagan's tenure, more than 2,400 unemployed youth died by suicide, making Andhra Pradesh one of the states with the highest suicide rates related to unemployment in India. Reddy claimed that poor governance led to the exodus of industries and investments worth approximately Rs 10 lakh crore from Andhra Pradesh. He noted that economic data shows the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) growth rate fell by nearly 20% under the YSRC government. He criticised the YSRC regime for undermining the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), accusing it of denying deserving candidates fair opportunities while favoring unqualified individuals. Reddy argued that the government has played with the lives of hardworking aspirants, turning the dreams of many young people into despair. Reddy alleged that the state has suffered significant losses due to YSRC's rule. He questioned the discontinuation of the Yuva Nestham scheme, which provided a monthly unemployment allowance of Rs 2,000 to nearly 600,000 youth.