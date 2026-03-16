240 Development Works to Be Inaugurated in Nellore Rural: MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy

Nellore: As many as 240 development works completed at a cost of Rs 27 crore in the Nellore Rural Assembly constituency will be inaugurated simultaneously on March 22 at 10 a.m., MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy announced on Monday.

Addressing the media at his office, the MLA said the works were completed within 60 days as promised and would be formally inaugurated by local residents themselves in the presence of coalition party leaders and workers at all 240 locations.

The main inauguration programme will be held at Padarupalli in the 23rd division, where minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy will participate as the chief guest.

Sridhar Reddy said the large number of projects could be completed within a short time due to the cooperation of party leaders, cadre and officials. He thanked N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and minister Nara Lokesh for their support in carrying out development works in the constituency.

He also expressed gratitude to district ministers Ponguru Narayana and Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, and MLC Beeda Ravichandra for their cooperation in the development of Nellore Rural.