24 held, Rs 61,920 seized in Srisailam gambling raids

Kurnool: Srisailam One Town circle inspector G. Prasad Rao said that police raided gambling dens at four locations on Saturday. The raids were conducted using CCTV cameras and drones, leading to the arrest of 24 people and the seizure of

Rs 61,920 in cash.

The police targeted multiple locations, including Kumar Swamy parking, where four people were arrested with Rs 15,940 in cash. Another raid at the parking lot near the high school led to the arrest of three persons and the seizure of Rs 12,430. At Goshala, 12 people were caught gambling, and Rs 23,000 was seized. Additionally, five people were arrested at Balaganesh Vanam, where police recovered Rs 11,000.

Inspector Prasad Rao stated that strict surveillance using advanced technology helped identify and crack down on these gambling activities. Cases have been registered against all those involved, he added.