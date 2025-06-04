2.38 Lakh Enrolled on Yoga App in Kurnool

Kurnool: Additional commissioner of municipal administration R.G.V. Krishna said that free yoga training was being provided to 2,38,192 people across the city’s 137 sachivalayam offices in three phases. On Wednesday, he took part in a ‘Street Yoga’ event held at Khana Khajana in Birla Compound here.

He stated that the month-long ‘Yogandhra’ programmes initiated by the state government were being organised across the city. Initially, 2,19,377 people were expected to register for free training through the Yoga app, but the number has exceeded expectations, with 2,38,192 people now enrolled.

Training is being given by Sachivalayam staff over three days at each location, and the first phase is already in progress. He said training for all registered participants will be completed within a week. The Additional Commissioner also urged all those registered on the Yoga app to take part in the Mega Yoga Day event scheduled to be held in the city on the 21st of this month.