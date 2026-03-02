23-Year-Old Athlete's 'One India Run' For Charity

VISAKHAPATNAM: Indian-Australian endurance runner Om Satija is on an extraordinary cross-country mission, running 5,000 kilometres from Kanyakumari to Kashmir under the “One India Run” initiative, combining athletic endurance with a social cause.

The 23-year-old has completed 1,520 kilometres in 32 days — averaging nearly 50 km per day — and has reached the outskirts of Visakhapatnam.

Satija said the run aims to inspire young Indians to pursue fitness, resilience and ambition, while raising funds for children from marginalised and leprosy-affected communities. “I have seen leprosy-affected people in India. They need support. The funds raised through this run will be used to help these communities,” he said.

The Visakhapatnam district collector’s office is supporting the initiative. A charity event held in the city on March 1 set a fundraising target of ₹60 lakh, of which ₹20 lakh has already been raised. Organisers said the campaign continues to gain momentum through community participation.

Under the initiative’s funding model, every kilometre Satija runs translates into ₹1,200 towards a child’s education.

Satija is also attempting to become the first person to run the length of India’s east coast, a feat that has drawn attention nationally and internationally.