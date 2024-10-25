21st national livestock census 2024 launched in Tirupati

TIRUPATI: The 21st All India National Livestock Census – 2024 commenced in Tirupati district on Friday, marking a significant step towards mapping the region’s animal resources. Secretary of the animal husbandry department, M.M. Naik, along with district collector Dr S. Venkateswar, launched the survey, emphasising the importance of public cooperation in providing accurate data to enumerators for reliable results.

At the launch held in Chiguruwada, Tirupati Rural mandal, Naik underscored the value of comprehensive data for future livestock policy development. He encouraged the public to support census efforts by sharing detailed information about their livestock, covering diverse categories from cattle and poultry to other domestic animals across Andhra Pradesh. “This data collection will strengthen strategic planning in the animal husbandry sector across the state,” he remarked.

Addressing attendees, Naik highlighted the symbiotic link between livestock and agriculture in sustaining rural livelihoods, noting that livestock often serves as a primary or supplementary income source for many households. He stressed the importance of nurturing livestock to secure additional income for rural communities.

The census involves over 14,000 department personnel nationwide, with Andhra Pradesh deploying 5,500 enumerators and 1,200 supervisors. This year’s survey will catalogue 16 types of animals, providing insights into livestock trends and enabling data-driven policy decisions. Past census data has shown steady growth, particularly in dairy livestock, underlining the sector’s critical role in rural economies.

The collector elaborated on the extensive data collection phase, which will continue until February 28, 2025. He highlighted that the census data will bolster state and central government efforts to design and implement animal welfare programmes effectively. “Enumerators will visit households across the district to document livestock details, including cattle, poultry, sheep, goats, and pets. After each survey, a sticker will be affixed to households as confirmation of participation,” he explained.

Tirupati district has deployed 472 enumerators and 77 supervisors to coordinate data collection, with additional provisions to account for stray animals within village limits. “The comprehensive census data will form a cornerstone for informed decision-making and strategic resource allocation in Andhra Pradesh’s livestock sector,” he added.