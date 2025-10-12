216 CCTV Cameras, Drones to Secure Sathya Sai Baba Centenary

Kurnool: In view of the Sri Sathya Sai Baba Centenary Celebrations, security has been strengthened in Puttaparthi. District SP S Satish Kumar said that 216 CCTV cameras are being installed at key locations to ensure safety during the events.

A ground-breaking ceremony for the installation of CCTV cameras was held at Ganesh Circle on Sunday. The initiative, organised by the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust at a cost of ₹1.39 lakh with public support, was attended by managing trustee R J Ratnakar, MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy, former minister Palle Raghunath Reddy, RDO Suvarna and DSP Vijay Kumar.

Speaking to the media, SP Satish Kumar said that around 10 lakh devotees, including VIPs and VVIPs from India and abroad, are expected to attend the centenary celebrations. To ensure their safety, advanced security systems with CCTV cameras and drones are being deployed. The cameras will become operational from November 2.

He stated that 10 automatic number plate recognition cameras, 169 static cameras and 47 other cameras — a total of 216 — are being installed across Puttaparthi and nearby routes within a 10-km radius. All cameras will be linked to a central control room equipped with modern technology for 24/7 monitoring until November 25.

The SP added that two night-vision drones worth ₹5 lakh, provided by the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust, will also be used for aerial surveillance. These measures, he said, will ensure the safety of devotees, residents and visiting dignitaries.

Local MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy expressed satisfaction over the enhanced security arrangements ahead of the celebrations, which will be attended by the Prime Minister, several Chief Ministers, Governors and VIPs. She said the CCTV network would help maintain law and order in Puttaparthi.

Trust members, police officers and local leaders also participated in the programme.