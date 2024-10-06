21 Drunk Drivers Fined Rs 2.1 Lakh by Chittoor Court

Tirupati:The Principal Junior Civil Court in Chittoor imposed fines totaling Rs 2,10,000 on 21 individuals found driving under the influence of alcohol, with each offender fined Rs 10,000. The traffic police conducted checks under the supervision of Chittoor Sub-Division DSP T. Sainath, resulting in the apprehension of these individuals.

Traffic Inspector Nitya Babu noted that in the past 10 months, 360 individuals have been caught for drunk driving, leading to fines amounting to approximately Rs 30.7 lakh.