20kmp5 Naidu Welcomes PM Modi To Vizag For Historic Yoga Day Celebrations

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Visakhapatnam for the 11th International Yoga Day celebrations, scheduled to be held on June 21 at RK Beach.

Naidu, along with State Governor S. Abdul Nazeer, Union Ministers Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu and Srinivasa Varma, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu, and Education Minister Nara Lokesh, formally received the Prime Minister upon his arrival in the city on Friday evening.

Highlighting the scale of the event, Naidu stated that over two crore people are expected to participate across more than one lakh locations in Andhra Pradesh, making it a historic movement for health, wellness, and unity.

Prime Minister Modi will participate in the main Yoga Day event on Saturday, set along a 26-kilometre corridor stretching from RK Beach to Bhogapuram, where over three lakh people are expected to perform yoga simultaneously.

“I warmly welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi to RK Beach in the port city for Yogandhra 2025,” said Naidu in a post on ‘X’, urging citizens to take part in large numbers and help make the event truly memorable. The Chief Minister appealed to all residents of the state to join the grand celebration by locating their nearest yoga venue.