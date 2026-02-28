Nellore: 205 Cases Booked, Rs 1.52 Lakh Fines Imposed During Naka Bandh

NELLORE: In a major enforcement drive, as many as 205 cases were booked and fines amounting to `1,52,885 were imposed during a district-wide “naka bandh” and surprise lodge inspections conducted by the police between 8 pm and 10 pm on February 27, 2026, with the objective of curbing crime, preventing road accidents and checking anti-social activities.

During the drive, the police inspected 1,694 vehicles and registered 20 drunk-driving cases, 28 cases of open consumption of alcohol and 157 cases under the Motor Vehicles Act. A total fine of `1,52,885 was collected.

Enforcement teams carried out extensive checks at major junctions, highways and key entry and exit points across the district. Cases were booked for violations such as over-speeding, triple riding, minors driving vehicles, overloading, drunk driving, use of mobile phones while driving, auto side-sitting, defective number plates and unauthorised parking.

Simultaneously, 57 lodges were subjected to surprise inspections. Police personnel thoroughly checked each room, verified guest records, questioned individuals staying during late hours and screened suspicious persons, including collecting fingerprints wherever necessary. Lodge managements were advised to remain vigilant and strictly monitor guest entries to prevent unlawful activities.

Superintendent of Police Dr Ajitha Vejendla warned that stringent legal action would be taken against those involved in anti-social activities. She also urged the public to report any suspicious movements to the nearest police station or by dialling 112.