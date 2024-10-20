20,350 candidates appear for TET exam

Vijayawada: A total of 20,350 candidates out of 23,219 appeared for Paper 2A of the social sciences examination, marking an 87.64% attendance on the 15th day of the AP TET - 2024 examination on Saturday.

According to a release issued by TET exam convenor M.V. Krishna Reddy, 11,184 candidates attended the morning session and 9,166 appeared in the afternoon session across 68 and 63 centres, respectively, throughout the state.



