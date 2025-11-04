2023 Report Cites Drop in Road Accidents in AP

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh recorded 19,949 road accidents in 2023, resulting in 8,137 deaths and 20,409 injuries. This is as per the Road Accidents in India 2023 report by the Union ministry of road transport and highways.

The state recorded a decline in such mishaps ----from 21,249 accidents in 2022 and 21,556 in 2021 -- but fatalities remained high at 4.74 deaths per 100 accidents.

Of the 7,516 fatal accidents, 5,410 occurred in rural areas and 2,106 in urban areas.

National highways recorded 8,276 accidents with 3,806 fatalities and 8,507 injuries. State highways reported 6,174 accidents, 2,259 fatalities and 7,243 injuries. Other roads accounted for 5,499 accidents, 2,072 fatalities, and 4,659 injuries.

Rural areas bore 72 per cent of the death share in 2023. Data shows 5,807 persons suffered grievous injuries, while 14,602 sustained minor injuries.

Two-wheeler riders accounted for 29.1 per cent of deaths in 2022, the highest among all road users. Pedestrians constituted 16.9 per cent, cyclists 10.3 per cent, car occupants 12.4 per cent, three-wheeler users 8.7 per cent, truck/tractor occupants 9.8 per cent, bus passengers 4.6 per cent, and others 8.2 per cent.

During the year under review, Visakhapatnam recorded 1,293 accidents, 322 fatalities, and 1,222 injuries. Vijayawada cited 1,522 accidents, 373 fatalities and 1,416 injuries.

Total accidents in AP declined from 21,556 in 2021 to 19,949 in 2023. However, the severity rate increased from 38.0 in 2021 to 40.8 in 2023. Fatal accidents numbered 6,531 in 2020, 7,585 in 2021, 7,688 in 2022 and 7,516 in 2023. Number of persons killed rose from 7,039 in 2020 to 8,293 in 2022 before declining slightly to 8,137 in 2023.

The report noted that helmet rule violations reached severe levels, with 74 per cent of two-wheeler riders in urban areas violating helmet norms (range: 31–95 per cent) and 78 per cent in rural areas (range: 68–92 per cent). Pillion rider violations were even higher at 98 per cent in urban areas (range: 94–100 per cent) and 99 per cent in rural areas.

