200 Kg Ganja Seized After Car Accident in Rampachodavaram

Rampachodavaram: A car carrying a huge quantity of marijuana lost control and met with an accident on the Chinna Beerampally Highway route in Rampachodavaram mandal of Alluri Seetharamaraju district.

Police rushed to the spot after receiving information from locals about the mishap near the Beerampally diversion. During inspection, they discovered bags of marijuana inside the car. The seized contraband, estimated at around 200 kg, was shifted to the Rampachodavaram police station in an auto.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.