 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

200 Kg Ganja Seized After Car Accident in Rampachodavaram

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
14 Sept 2025 12:05 PM IST

Vehicle carrying marijuana loses control on Chinna Beerampally Highway; police seize contraband, case registered

200 Kg Ganja Seized After Car Accident in Rampachodavaram
x
Representational Image

Rampachodavaram: A car carrying a huge quantity of marijuana lost control and met with an accident on the Chinna Beerampally Highway route in Rampachodavaram mandal of Alluri Seetharamaraju district.

Police rushed to the spot after receiving information from locals about the mishap near the Beerampally diversion. During inspection, they discovered bags of marijuana inside the car. The seized contraband, estimated at around 200 kg, was shifted to the Rampachodavaram police station in an auto.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Ganja bust Rampachodavaram andhra pradesh 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X