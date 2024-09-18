20 year jail for ganja smuggler

Visakhapatnam: The tenth additional district court in Anakapalle on Tuesday sentenced a 32-year-old drug peddler to 20-years rigorous imprisonment for illegally transporting about 620 kgs of dry cannabis in October 2021. Public prosecutor Vaddadi Venkata Rao said the court also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on the convict, Killo Krishna Rao, who is a native of Pedabayalu in Alluri Sitarama Raju district.

Based on credible information, police intercepted his jeep, seized 620 kgs of dry cannabis and arrested Killo Krishna Rao in Anakapalle on October 23, 2021. The police, led by the then inspector of Anakapalle police station L. Bhaskar Rao, investigated the case and filed a chargesheet in the court, said Anakapalle district police chief M. Deepika.



After the regular trials, the judge of the court Nandanavanam Srividya, convicted Krishna Rao.