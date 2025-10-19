20 Workers Fall Ill After Food Poisoning In Konaseema

KAKINADA: As many as 20 persons in Konaseema district were hospitalised due to food poisoning and admitted to a private hospital in Amalapuram.

District medical and health officer M. Durga Rao Dora visited the hospital, enquired about the victims’ treatment, and consoled them. He said the affected workers were employed at a jaggery unit in Ambajipeta. On October 15, they had consumed breakfast brought from a local hotel. Later that night, eight workers began suffering from stomach pain and diarrhoea. Initially, they received treatment from a private medical practitioner, but as their condition worsened, ANMs and MPHA staff shifted them to a nearby hospital for further care.

Durga Rao Dora said all patients were recovering and some had already been discharged. Medical officers from the Primary Health Centre also provided treatment. Following the incident, panchayat officials took measures to improve sanitation, while health personnel conducted door-to-door campaigns to raise awareness about hygiene and safe food practices.