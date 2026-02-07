20 Ward Secretaries Served Notices Over UFS Lapses

Vijayawada:The Guntur Municipal Corporation has issued show-cause notices to 20 ward secretariat secretaries for negligence in conducting the Unified Family Survey (UFS), a flagship State government project, commissioner K. Mayur Ashok said on Saturday.

In a press release, the commissioner said the action was initiated after the secretaries failed to meet daily survey targets despite repeated instructions issued through teleconferences to achieve 100 per cent completion.

“Several secretaries completed the survey far below the prescribed targets,” Mayur Ashok said, adding that the 20 officials were found to have acted irresponsibly in discharging their duties.

The Unified Family Survey is a key initiative aimed at collecting comprehensive household data for effective welfare delivery and urban planning.

The commissioner said nodal officers have been deployed for field-level supervision to monitor survey progress and ensure compliance with targets. He added that the action taken against the negligent officials sends a clear message on the importance of timely completion of survey work.