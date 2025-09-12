20 Telugu Tourists Still Stuck in Kathmandu Awaiting Rescue

Visakhapatnam: Twenty tourists from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana still stranded in two hotels of Kathmandu are awaiting help from their governments to exit from Nepal.

While Telugus from AP are getting responses from the government, tourists from Telangana are upset that there is no response to their calls made to the TG government helpline.

Some tourists told this correspondent on Friday that peace is returning slowly to the valley. Flights have resumed from Friday. But the Telugu tourists are still tense as curfew is still in force. It is not known how long it would last.

“The army is giving us time till 11 a.m. to make purchases of essential goods. After this, there is a total clamp down. We are cooking our food in the hotel kitchen and confining ourselves to the hotel rooms,’’ said S Arjun Rao, a resident of MVP Colony, Visakhapatnam who travelled to Nepal along with a group.

Arjun Rao said their return flight tickets, part of the tour package, have become invalid. His group wants the AP government to arrange for tickets, so that they can fly out of Nepal on the regular flight, which resumed from Friday morning.

Arjun Rao four women could manage to get their tickets and have flown to Delhi on Friday morning.