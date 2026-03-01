₹20 Lakh Compensation Announced For Cracker Blast Victims; Four Officials Suspended



Kakinada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday announced ₹20 lakh compensation each to the families of 20 persons who died in the fireworks blast at Vetapalem in Samalkot mandal of Kakinada district, in addition to ₹2 lakh compensation being provided by the Central government.

The Chief Minister also ordered the suspension of four officials, Peddapuram revenue divisional officer K. Sriramani, Peddapuram DSP Srihari Raju, deputy labour commissioner V.S.M. Vali and the district fire officer citing lapses in supervision of fireworks manufacturing units.

Naidu visited Vetapalem village, where the blast occurred, and later the Community Health Centre at Samalkot, where the bodies were brought. He consoled the families of the deceased and interacted with the injured persons.

Calling the incident painful and heartbreaking, the Chief Minister said 20 workers had died and 10 others were injured. Of the injured, two were reported to be out of danger, while the condition of the remaining persons was critical. He noted that the victims had gone to work to earn their daily livelihood and make ends meet.

The Chief Minister said the government was taking the incident seriously, especially as it was the second such accident in recent times. He announced that a detailed inquiry had been ordered to fix responsibility and that further action would be taken after completion of the probe.

Warning that no leniency would be shown, Naidu said those playing with people’s lives would not only be arrested and prosecuted but would also face attachment and auction of properties belonging to the fireworks unit owners.

He assured that the government would ensure the best possible treatment for the injured. He also announced that children of the deceased would be admitted to residential schools for their education and that houses would be built for the affected families.

The Chief Minister said that although permissions had been obtained to hire workers, adequate safety precautions were not taken while handling explosive materials. He added that the government would conduct a comprehensive review of all fireworks units, tighten permission norms, and install CCTV cameras at such locations, linking them to control rooms to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

Home minister Vangalapudi Anitha, tourism minister Kandula Durgesh, Rajya Sabha member Sana Satish, Peddapuram MLA Nimmakayala China Rajappa, Prathipadu MLA Varupula Satya Prabha, DCCB Chairman Tummala Ramaswamy, Eluru range IG G.V.G. Ashok Kumar, district collector S. Shan Mohan and SP G. Bindu Madhav accompanied the Chief Minister.