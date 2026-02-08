20 Cases Booked, Expired Meat Destroyed During Food Safety Drive In Ongole

NELLORE: In a major food safety drive conducted in Ongole city on Saturday, authorities registered 20 cases, collected 21 food samples for laboratory testing and destroyed 50 kg of expired meat from hotels, restaurants, bakeries and sweet shops.

The inspections were carried out jointly by teams from the food safety department and the legal metrology department under the directions of the food safety commissioner and director.

During the drive, officials found that several hotels were storing cooked food from the previous day and meat beyond the permissible safety period in refrigerators. It was also found that some sweet shops and bakeries were selling packaged food items without proper manufacturing and expiry dates.

Improvement notices were issued to all operators, warning them to ensure that no stale or expired food is stored or sold on their premises. The cases registered during the drive have been reported to the District Joint Collector.

Business owners were further advised to regularly inspect their storerooms and take preventive measures to avoid stocking expired food items. They were also instructed to carry out pest control through certified agencies within the stipulated time.

The inspections were conducted by 10 teams comprising assistant food controllers, food safety officers and deputy and assistant controllers from the legal metrology department.





