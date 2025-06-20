20 Barricades Gifted to Traffic Cops

Nizamabad: Around 20 traffic barricades were handed over to the traffic police in Nizamabad on Thursday. The barricades were voluntarily donated by Praveen, the owner of Moksha Dresses.

Traffic assistant commissioner of police Syed Masthan Ali, inspector Prasad, reserve inspector Vinod, and sub-inspectors Rahamathulla and Chandrasekhar received the barricades.

The barricades will be used to help regulate traffic, manage bandobust duties, and enhance road safety measures in Nizamabad. Traffic police officers appreciated Praveen’s contribution and urged other business owners, including private hospital managements, to actively participate in traffic management efforts.

The police expressed happiness over the support from local traders and praised the initiative as a positive step toward smoother traffic control in the town.