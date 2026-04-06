2 Youths Drown While Shooting Short Film, Search On For One More

Two youths drowned and another went missing in the Penna river near the Pushpagiri pilgrimage site in Vallur mandal while attempting to shoot a short film on Sunday.

According to police, the victims were students of KSRM Engineering College in Kadapa. Two of them, Harshavardhan (22) and Hani Basha (25) died, while Krishna Chaitanya (20) is missing. All three are residents of Kadapa city.

Police said the youths entered the river on Sunday afternoon to film a video but were swept away by strong currents. Two bodies were recovered, while search operations are under way to trace the missing youth.

Officials said the river stretch near Pushpagiri is highly dangerous due to strong undercurrents and whirlpools. Warning signboards have been installed in the area, but visitors often ignore them.

“We have placed multiple warning boards and regularly caution visitors. Despite this, many youths enter the river without knowing how to swim and get trapped in whirlpools,” said Vallur SI Sivanagi Reddy.

Police have registered a case and further investigation is under way.

Lightning kills mother, daughter

A woman and her teenage daughter were killed after lightning struck a tree in a remote village in Srikakulam district on Sunday.

The incident occurred in B. Kesupuram village of Mandasa mandal. The deceased were identified as Krishnaveni (35) and her daughter Yogeswari (15). According to reports, the two were working in a field near their house when it began to rain with thunder. As they got drenched, they took shelter under a tree. Moments later, lightning struck the tree, killing them on the spot.

Local residents rushed to the scene and alerted the police. The bodies were shifted to a government hospital for post-mortem examination, and a case has been registered. Police have advised people not to take shelter under trees during thunderstorms.

6 held for house burglaries in Krishna district

Guduru police in Krishna district have cracked a series of house burglaries reported over the past year, arresting six persons and detaining a child in conflict with law (CCL). The operation was carried out under the supervision of Machilipatnam in-charge DSP Dharmendra.

According to the police, the accused were involved in multiple thefts across Guduru mandal and surrounding areas. Stolen property linked to eight cases has been recovered, including about 99.52 grams of gold ornaments, 437.85 grams of silver articles, three motorcycles and three mobile phones.

The arrested have been identified as Shaik Hasgar (21), Muvvala Leeladhar (18), Pendra Durga Rao (22), Bulasara Kota Naga Venkata Sai alias Sai (21), John Wesley (20) and Gummadi Rahul Teja alias Danny (19), all residents of Guduru mandal. A juvenile has also been taken into custody.

Police said the accused have been booked in eight cases registered at Guduru, Pedana and Patamata (Vijayawada) police stations under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.