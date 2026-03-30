2 Youngsters Drown In Anakapalli

Chinta Rohini Kumar (26) and Tadi Harsha Vardhan (24), both residents of Mutharaju Colony in Kothuru panchayat of Anakapalli district, drowned in the Sarada river near Ummalada bridge in Munagapaka mandal while bathing, police said on Sunday.

Police said the two youths entered the river for a bath and drowned.

On receiving information, police reached the spot along with swimmers and retrieved the bodies in the evening.

The bodies were shifted to NTR Hospital in Anakapalli for post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered.

Woman fakes gold theft to claim insurance in Korukonda

A 55-year-old woman, M. Padma, allegedly staged a theft at her house in Korukonda to claim insurance for 200 grams of gold.

According to police, she lodged a complaint stating that gold ornaments worth ₹25 lakh had been stolen after unidentified persons tied her up. However, during the investigation, police found that she had disconnected the CCTV camera wires and fabricated the theft.

Police said she had hidden the gold with others before staging the incident. A case has been registered, but she has not been arrested yet as court permission is required.

Wife kills husband, buries body; crime comes to light after four months

Police unearthed the body of a man four months after he was allegedly murdered and buried by his wife in Kalyandurgam mandal on Sunday.

According to DSP Ravi Babu, the incident occurred in Pathacheruvu village, where Hanumanthu and his wife Sukanya lived. Police said Sukanya, who allegedly had an extramarital relationship, killed her husband by hitting him with a stick following a quarrel and buried the body in the house premises.

She reportedly threatened her children and told others that her husband had left for work. The crime came to light after a dispute with her daughter, who later went to her grandmother’s village and threatened to reveal the incident.

Fearing exposure, Sukanya approached the Kalyandurgam rural police and confessed. Police exhumed the body and conducted a post-mortem. She has been detained and further investigation is under way.