2 Weekly Amrit Bharat Trains via Vizag

Visakhapatnam:Following the flagging off of the Amrit Bharat Express by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 17 and 18, the Railway Board has decided to introduce two weekly Amrit Bharat Express trains connecting southern and eastern India with the northeastern region, passing through Visakhapatnam.

Train No. 20604 Nagercoil–New Jalpaiguri Weekly Amrit Bharat Express will depart Nagercoil every Sunday at 11 pm from January 25 and reach Visakhapatnam on Tuesday at 4.10 am, proceeding to New Jalpaiguri by Wednesday morning.

Its return service, Train No. 20603, will leave New Jalpaiguri every Wednesday afternoon. Similarly, Train No. 20610 Tiruchchirappalli–New Jalpaiguri Weekly Express will operate from January 28, reaching Visakhapatnam early morning the next day.

The return train, No. 20609, will run from New Jalpaiguri every Friday. Both services will halt at Duvvada and Visakhapatnam, improving connectivity between south India and the Northeast.