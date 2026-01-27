2 Wagons of Goods Train Derail in Odisha's Koraput, Rail Services Unaffected

Bhubaneswar: Two loaded wagons of a goods train derailed in Odisha's Koraput district, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place within the rail yard around 11.35 pm on Monday when the goods train started its journey from Jagdalpur to Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, he said.

However, there was no impact on passenger train operations, and no loss of life or property has been reported, the official said. Restoration of the track was taken up immediately, he added.