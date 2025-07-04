2 TTD SVOs Win Gold, Bronze Medals In World Police Games Meet

Tirumala: In the world police and fire games 2025 meet held at Birmingham, USA, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) two security and vigilance officers won the prestigious gold and bronze medals for the country.

TTD Chairman BR Naidu and Executive Officer (EO) J Syamala Rao complemented the two security and vigilance officers on their rarest feat. Besides, both the top vigilance officials were lauded by the Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary along with JEO Veerabrahmam and Chief Vigilance and Security Officer Munikrishna.

Meanwhile in the 45 plus Singles' Tennis category TTD VGO for the security wing of Tirumala, A Surendra won the gold medal while in 55 plus Singles' Tennis, the Tirumala Vigilance Wing Officer NTV Ram Kumar won the Bronze medals for the country.

The two cops won the prestigious medals representing India in a biannual event wherein around 9000 athletes from police and fire departments hailing from 80 countries across the world participated in the games meet.