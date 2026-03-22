2 Suspected Suicides Rock Nellore; One Body Yet to Be Identified

Nellore: Tension gripped parts of Nellore city on Sunday after two separate instances of suspected suicides came to light, with one half-burnt body found near a graveyard.

In the first incident, police received information of a partially burnt body being found near a graveyard in Bodigadithota area. Police rushed to the scene and suspect the case to be a suicide based on circumstantial evidence.

A mobile phone recovered from the victim’s pocket and a SIM card found nearby helped investigators identify the body as that of Vikrant, a native of Nagpur in Maharashtra. Police said he had left home on March 20 following a family dispute. His family had filed a missing complaint at the Butibori police station a day earlier.

Police are investigating the reasons for the youth to travel all the way to Nellore to end his life. A team led by Nawabpeta circle inspector G. Venugopal Reddy is probing the case to gather further details.

In the other incident, locals raised concerns after finding an unidentified male body near the Penna River at Ranganayakulapeta. The deceased, with a white shirt, is believed to be between 55 years and 60 years.

Santhapeta CI Y.V. Somaiah said a pesticide has been found near the body, indicating a possible suicide. However, police said the exact cause of death will be confirmed only after a detailed investigation.

Authorities have appealed to the public to help identify the second victim.