2 Navy Women Officers to Sail Around Globe

Visakhapatnam: Two Indian Navy women officers will circumnavigate the globe onboard INSV Tarini, said a release from the Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. A logo in this regard was released in New Delhi on Sunday.

Indian Navy has made significant efforts to revitalise the sailing tradition, emphasising its commitment to preserve maritime heritage and promote seamanship skills. Through the pioneering efforts of sail training ships INS Tarangini and INS Sudarshini and circumnavigation on board INSVs Mhadei and Tarini, the Indian Navy has taken the centrestage in ocean sailing expeditions.

Continuing with the celebration of maritime skills and adventure, two Indian Navy women officers – Lieutenant Commanders Roopa A and Dilna K would embark on circumnavigating the globe. The two have been preparing themselves for this expedition for last three years.

The officers as part of a six-member crew had participated in a trans-oceanic expedition from Goa to Rio de Janeiro via Cape Town and back last year. Thereafter, they undertook a sailing expedition from Goa to Port Blair and back in double handed mode. Further, the duo successfully undertook a sortie from Goa to Port Louis, Mauritius again in dual handed mode early this year.

Sagar Parikrama would be a grueling voyage requiring extreme skills, physical fitness and mental alertness. The officers have been training rigorously and have gained thousands of miles of experience under their belt. They are also being trained under the mentorship of ace circumnavigator and Golden Globe Race hero Commodore Abhilash Tomy (Retd).