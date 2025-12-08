2 More Women Die of Scrub Typhus in AP

Hyderabad: Two women died while undergoing treatment for Scrub typhus at Government General Hospital (GGH) in Guntur in Andhra Pradesh.

The deceased have been identified as Loorthama, 59, of Sattenapally and D Nagendramma, 73, of Bapatla in Guntur district. The two women tested positive for Scrub typhus bacterial infection. A 64-year-old woman Dhanamma of Prakasam district died due to the same bacterial infection on Saturday.

With the death of two women at the GGH, the number of people who died due to Scrub typhus rose to three. In all, 50 patients were suffering from the bacterial infection in the district prompting the district administration to take remedial measures.