2 Maoists arrested, separately 10 surrender in ASR district



The arrested Maoists have been identified as Madakam Manga, also known as Mangal, and Madivi Ramesh, alias Pradeep.

Manga, 35, served as area committee member (ACM) and commander of the Sabari Local Organisation Squad (LOS). According to police records, he had been involved with Maoist activities since childhood, initially working with Maoist-run Balala Sangham. He became a militia member in January 2015 before being promoted to his current leadership position in January 2025. Manga is allegedly involved in 18 criminal cases in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh states. This apart, 10 Maoists surrendered before the ASR district superintendent of police (SP) Amit Bardar vexed with their ideology.



While arresting the duo, security forces seized from them a 303 rifle with five live rounds, two knives, communication equipment, revolutionary literature and Rs 24,900 in cash.

The other Maoist arrested is 23-year-old Ramesh, a member of the Cherla LOS. He reportedly joined the Maoist ranks in October 2023 after being influenced by revolutionary literature and speeches. The police have linked him to four criminal incidents, including planting booby traps, targeting security forces and conducting extortion activities.

The arrests have been made under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Andhra Pradesh Public Security Act, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Arms Act, and the Telecommunications Act of 2023.

The Maoists who surrendered include a divisional committee member, an area committee member and platoon party committee members, hailing primarily from tribal communities in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma and Bijapur districts. They have been identified as Kadithi Rama (44), Kadithi Mangili (30), Kovvasi Sukki (22), Sodi Raju (30), Sodi Kosa (31), Kurasama Nagaraju (23), Badisa Bhimaiah (30), Madakam Pojja (50), Kalumula Rama (15) and Muchaki Ganga (26).

Many of these individuals have been active for over a decade, involving themselves in violent encounters with security forces, including ambushes, lootings and attacks on police camps across Chhattisgarh.



During the surrender ceremony, ASR district SP Amit Bardar said: "This is a chance to rebuild your lives and contribute positively to society." He assured the Maoists that all benefits they are entitled to under the Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy will be made available to help them transition to peaceful lives. The surrendered individuals expressed frustration with the Maoist ideology, pointing to internal discrimination against tribal members, exploitation of Guthikoya youth, and the misuse of cadres by non-tribal leaders for personal gain.

Amit Bardar, however, warned that strict action will be taken against anyone collaborating with the banned Maoist party or engaging in anti-social activities. He also urged the public to report to police any information related to the movement of Maoists.