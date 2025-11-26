2 Killed, Three Injured in Gas Tanker Explosion in Tirupati

Velampadu (Andhra Pradesh): The explosion of a gas tanker at a tiles factory here on Wednesday killed two workers and injured three others, police said.

Sri Kalahasti Sub-Divisional Police Officer Narasimha Murthy said the large tanker, intended to be filled with liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), exploded at around 11.30 am while it was being checked for leakage by passing nitrogen gas.

"Two workers died, and three people were injured when the tanker exploded. It blew up while nitrogen gas was being passed to check for leaks," Murthy told PTI. Police said the two workers died of head injuries and are in the process of registering a case.