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2 Killed in Road Accident on Kurnool Highway

Andhra Pradesh
25 March 2026 8:56 AM IST

The motorcyclist died after a speeding van rammed into him. As several people assembled at the accident spot, a passer-by came there to know what exactly happened when another van hit him. Death was instant for the passer-by

2 Killed in Road Accident on Kurnool Highway
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A motorcyclist a passer-by died in a road accident on the highway in Kurnool Town in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday morning. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: A motorcyclist a passer-by died in a road accident on the highway in Kurnool Town in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday morning.

The motorcyclist died after a speeding van rammed into him. As several people assembled at the accident spot, a passer-by came there to know what exactly happened when another van hit him. Death was instant for the passer-by.

The identity of the motorcyclist and a passer-by were yet to known. The police booked separate cases and took up investigation.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
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