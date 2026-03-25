2 Killed in Road Accident on Kurnool Highway

Hyderabad: A motorcyclist a passer-by died in a road accident on the highway in Kurnool Town in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday morning.

The motorcyclist died after a speeding van rammed into him. As several people assembled at the accident spot, a passer-by came there to know what exactly happened when another van hit him. Death was instant for the passer-by.

The identity of the motorcyclist and a passer-by were yet to known. The police booked separate cases and took up investigation.