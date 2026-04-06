2 Killed as Car Rams into Lorry in Chittoor
The deceased have been identified as Harish and Yugander. The duo was working as senior assistants in Tirupati court: Police
Hyderabad: Two persons died after the car in which they were travelling rammed in a stationary lorry at Gangavaram on the Bangalore-Chittoor highway on Monday.
The deceased have been identified as Harish and Yugander. The duo was working as senior assistants in Tirupati court, according to police. The police booked a case under relevant provisions of BNS and took up investigation.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
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