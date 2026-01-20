2 Killed, 6 Injured in Separate Road Mishaps

Visakhapatnam:Two persons were killed and six others suffered injuries in two separate road accidents in north Andhra. In the first incident, one person died and six others injured after their auto-rickshaw hit a parapet wall on the road near Bidindhivalasa in Manyam district.

The deceased was identified as Chandra (40), the driver of the vehicle.

The police said the incident occurred when a group of tourists were returning from the Adali viewpoint. In another incident, a 26-year-old R Vamsi died on the spot after his bike hit a culvert at high-speed near Cheepurupalli in Vizianagaram district.