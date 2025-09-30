2 Killed, 2 Injured As House Wall Collapses In Kurnool

Kurnool: Two members of a family were killed and two others were injured when a house wall collapsed at Gudekallu village in Yemmiganur mandal of Kurnool district on Monday, as heavy rains battered Kurnool and Nandyal districts.

The deceased were identified as Nagaraju (47), a labourer, and his son Lakshmi Narasimha (17), who died on the spot. Nagaraju’s mother, Lakshmi, and brother, Raju, sustained injuries and were shifted to the Yemmiganur Government Hospital for treatment.

In Adoni town, several colonies were submerged after the Ramjala tank overflowed, with residents urging officials to take preventive measures against repeated flooding.

In Nandyal district, landslides were reported at Upper Ahobilam in Allagadda mandal, where electricity poles were uprooted and wires snapped near the parking lot, disrupting power supply. Officials said a major tragedy was averted as no pilgrims were present at the time. Power department staff immediately began restoration works.

According to revenue officials, rainfall in the past 24 hours was recorded as: Bandi Atmakur (7 cm), Velugodu (5.6 cm), Mantralayam (5.3 cm), Mahanandi (5 cm), Peddakadaburu (4.9 cm), Pagidyala (4.8 cm), Gonegandla (4.3 cm), Yemmiganur (3.6 cm), Kowthalam (3.2 cm), and Kosigi, Nandavaram and Orvakal (3 cm each). Several areas in Nandyal district received between 3–4 cm of rainfall.