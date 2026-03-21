2 Juveniles Among Eight Held for Murder

Visakhapatnam:Visakhapatnam police have solved the murder of 19-year-old B. Venkatesh by arresting eight persons, including a rowdy-sheeter and two juveniles.

It may be recalled that rowdy-sheeter P Anil, along with his associates, went to Venkatesh’s home at Ramalayam street near Isukathota locality under MVP police station limits on Wednesday night.

The gang stabbed Venkatesh with a knife, and attacked his cousin B. Santhosh with a hammer. Venkatesh died on the spot while Santhosh suffered major injuries.

Investigations revealed that the two victims and accused Anil had once been friends. But disputes arose between them, leading to animosity. Police had banished Anil, a resident of Venkojipalem in Visakhapatnam, from the city. He had been staying in Ranasthalam of Srikakulam district for the past few months.

On Wednesday night, however, Anil, along with 11 associates, came to Vizag and attacked Venkatesh and Santhosh. The police said they have nabbed eight of the persons involved. Their search is on for the other three.