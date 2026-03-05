2 Inter-State Offenders Arrested

Visakhapatnam: The police arrested two inter-state offenders who robbed valuables from the residential quarters in Rajam of Vizianagaram district. The arrested have been identified as Raksha, alias Rock Singh, 36, and Mohan Singh, 28, both natives of Madhya Pradesh. The police recovered 470 gms of gold ornaments from them.

It may be recalled that a four-member gang carried out daring property offenses by striking at locked houses and making off with valuables, including 1,523 gms of gold ornaments, from the houses of a doctor and a professor at the GMRIT staff campus under the Ponugutivalasa police station limits in Vizianagaram district. The incident occurred on the night of February 1 when the inmates were out of the station and came to light on February 2 after they returned home. The gang stole 1,278 gms of gold ornaments from the flat of Dr. Nagesh and 245 gms of gold ornaments from Prof. G. Madhava Krishna Reddy’s residence.

The police examined the CCTV footage and concluded that it was the work of an inter-state gang. The police have formed special teams to solve the major case. Two members of the gang were caught by the police at Buradapeta junction in Vizianagaram district when the duo came to the district again to commit property offenses. During the interrogation, the duo confessed to their crime, and the police recovered 470 gms of gold ornaments from the accused.