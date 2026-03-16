2 Held In Theft On Bus Case, Rs 9-Lakh Gold Recovered

Nellore: Police in Prakasam district solved a bus theft case and recovered 120 grams of gold jewellery worth about ₹9 lakh stolen from a couple during a journey last year. The couple, software engineers working in Bengaluru, were travelling from their native village Kamminenivaripalem in Bapatla district to Bengaluru on September 2, 2025. The theft occurred when they briefly got down for dinner after the bus halted on the South Bypass Road in Ongole. After a complaint by Himabindu, a case was registered at Ongole taluk police station. Acting on the directions of SP V. Harshavardhan Raju, police analysed CCTV footage and traced the accused to Dhar district in Madhya Pradesh. The accused, Firoz, 35, and Hyder, 42, were identified and the stolen jewellery recovered. The gold was handed over to the complainant at the district police office on Monday. The SP appreciated the investigation team led by DSP R. Srinivasa Rao and CI T. Vijay Krishna for cracking the case.