2 Held in Nellore for Waylaying, Murdering During Extortion Attempt

Nellore: Two persons were arrested on Thursday for allegedly waylaying and murdering two men when they refused to part with their money during an extortion bid, said a police official.

Nellore district Superintendent of Police (SP), Ajitha Vejendla said Madhira Sai Shankar (20), a carpenter, and Kondapuram Manoj (19) were apprehended near the railway station for allegedly murdering Shiva from Kadapa and Manikala Polayya of Bapatla on late Monday near Jaffer Saheb Canal Bridge.

"Two men were arrested for murdering a duo after they refused to give money during an extortion attempt," Vejendla told PTI. The accused demanded money and a mobile phone from the deceased, who refused. When one argued, he was killed, and a witness was also eliminated, she said.

Both victims were found near the Jaffer Saheb Canal Bridge after the attack. Vejendla said that investigations are underway, and one motorcycle reportedly used by the suspects has been seized. A case has been registered under BNS sections 103 (1), 238 Read with 3 (5).