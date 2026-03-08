2 Held For House Break-In, Haul Seized

Nellore: Chinna Bazar police arrested two persons in connection with a house-breaking and robbery case and recovered stolen gold ornaments, cash and a mobile phone.

The incident occurred around 2 am on February 28 near the Muthukuru Bus Stand area in Nellore. Complainant Atombakam Nagaratnamma, 35, told police that two men broke into her house, threatened and assaulted her, tied her to a chair and escaped with ₹1.5 lakh in cash, about 160 grams of gold ornaments and an OPPO mobile phone.

Acting on the complaint, police registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and launched an investigation.

The accused, Thotakura Ramakrishna Raju alias Rajesh, 33, and Maruboyina Malyadri alias Mali, 57, were arrested near Venkateswarapuram flyover on March 6. Police recovered 153.65 grams of gold ornaments, ₹63,000 in cash and the stolen mobile phone.